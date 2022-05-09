High trading volume again with Brainchip (ASX:BRN)

Brainchip Holdings (ASX:BRN)
is rallying again with a 8 per cent pop at $1.14 after a please explain query from the ASX was issued on Friday.
Trading volumes are high at 13.4 million, leading the mid caps, followed by Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA)
at 13 million with Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
at 8 million. The artificial intelligence stock is bucking the trend with the overall ASX 200 which is down 0.7 per cent amid a fall in the US futures.
No major announcements have been posted recently.
Could we see another please explain from the ASX today?
Shares in Brainchip Holdings (ASX:BRN)
is up over 46 per cent this year.