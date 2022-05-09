High trading volume again with Brainchip (ASX:BRN)

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan May 09, 2022 11:04 AM

Brainchip Holdings (ASX:BRN) is rallying again with a 8 per cent pop at $1.14 after a please explain query from the ASX was issued on Friday.

Trading volumes are high at 13.4 million, leading the mid caps, followed by Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) at 13 million with Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) at 8 million. The artificial intelligence stock is bucking the trend with the overall ASX 200 which is down 0.7 per cent amid a fall in the US futures.

No major announcements have been posted recently. 

Could we see another please explain from the ASX today?

Shares in Brainchip Holdings (ASX:BRN) is up over 46 per cent this year.

 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.