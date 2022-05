Artificial intelligence technology business BrainChip (BRN) has received a query from the ASX around its share price, soaring as high as 9 per cent intra-day in a session where the local index is trading over 2 per cent lower, following a 5 per cent tumble with the Nasdaq on Wall St.There have been no major company announcements to explain the move.The share price is up 36 per cent year to date and is currently trading 5.4 per cent higher at $1.08.