Tech & resources charge ahead: ASX rebounds, up 0.6% at noon

The Australian sharemarket is rallying after three straight days of declines as technology and resource stocks charge ahead. The clarity from the Federal Reserve’s reassurance around a soft landing and the Reserve Bank unveiling a 25 basis point hike was enough for investors to put risk on the table and buy into stocks amid the dip in 10-year treasury yield, providing support for long duration stocks to advance.The technology sector is leading, up 1.8 per cent, followed by energy, up 1.7 per cent, then materials, up1.4 per cent. On the heavier side, financials and consumer staples are the only two sectors in the red, down 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.Appenis leading the tech space, up 5.9 per cent to $6.80, followed by WiseTech Global, up 4.4 per cent to $44.10.Energy stocks are rallying, led by Beach Energyup 2.9 per cent to $1.70. Woodside Petroleumhas risen 2.1 per cent to $31.80 and Santosis trading 1.6 per cent higher at $8.20.Gold miners are charging ahead. Evolution Mininghas added 2.5 per cent to $3.96, Northern Staris up 2.4 per cent to $9.68 and Newcrest Miningis trading 2.3 per cent higher at $26.80.Fortescue Metalsis leading iron ore players, up 2.9 per cent to $20.71, while Rio Tintohas added 0.8 per cent to $111.98 and BHPis trading 0.4 per cent higher at $47.57.Meanwhile, major banks are lower, except Commonwealthup 0.6 per cent to $103.63. ANZ Bankingis weighing the most, down 1.4 per cent to $26.99.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.6 per cent or 45.9 points higher at 7350.6.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 44 points.The nation’s trade surplus increased to $9.3 billion in March from a marginally revised $7.4 billion in the previous month, beating market forecasts of a surplus of $8.5 billion as the nation saw a decline in imports.Meanwhile, the total number of dwellings approved fell 18.5 per cent in seasonally adjusted terms in March, following a 42.0 per cent rise in February, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.Several broker moves, starting with the companies that have been downgraded. Goldman Sachs cut ANZ Bankneutral from buy, with shares down 1.4 per cent to $26.99, Jefferies reduced Harvey Normanhold from buy, with shares down 1.3 per cent to $4.84, and Liberum cut BHP Groupto sell from hold, with shares up 0.4 per cent to $47.57.To the upgrades, JPMorgan raised ARB Corpto neutral from underweight, with shares down 1 per cent to $33.28, Credit Suisse raised Fortescueto neutral from underperform, with shares up 2.9 per cent to $20.71, and Morgan Financial hiked PTB Groupto add with a price target of $1.51, with shares up 0.4 per cent to $1.22.Metcash, according to The Australian, the grocery wholesaler hired Goldman Sachs to consider buying Superior Food Services from Quadrant Private Equity. Shares are trading 1.7 per cent lower at $4.66.Wheat futures have jumped sharply higher as there remains some political uncertainty in the news as to the Indian wheat export ban or restriction. Shares in Graincorpare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $10.67.Clients have withdrawn cash for 18 straight quarters from the fund manager Janus Henderson. The company missed earnings estimates and saw a decline in assets under management from US$432 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 to roughly US$361 billion in the first quarter of 2022 attributed to market conditions, net outflows, and the sale of one of its subsidiaries in the period.Ramsay Healthcareposted after market close yesterday stating that they've provided a notice to private health insurance provider Bupa to terminate the hospital purchaser provider agreement. This is set to affect Bupa customers wanting access to Ramsay hospitals. Shares are trading 0.9 per cent lower at $78.31.National Australia Bank’sexpenses rose 2.6 per cent “reflecting additional bankers and resources to support growth.” However, the bank raised cash earnings by 4.1 per cent in the half year ending March 31 to $3.48 billion, and hiked its interim dividend to 73 cents, compared to 67 cents in the prior year period. Shares are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $26.99.Qantasis set buy the remaining 80 per cent stake in Alliance with the aim to raise $614 million in a share placement to pay for the deal. The transaction will not impact its long-term partnership with Alliance, where Alliance operates jets for QantasLink. Shares are trading 1.1 per cent lower at $5.61.QBE Insurancesaid that the year has started strongly with premium growth with a combined operating ratio of 94 per cent. A ratio above 100 per cent means that they are running at a loss. The insurer also said that new growth came from crop insurance, with premiums in the year likely to be US$3.3 billion, up from US$2.7 billion a year earlier. Shares are trading 3.8 per cent higher at $12.48.Vicinity Centreshas reaffirmed its 2022 financial year guidance following its March quarter update which was described as strong, despite effects of the Omicron strain and floods in NSW and Queensland. The real estate investment trust expects funds from operations (FFO) per security to be in the range of 11.8 to 12.6 cents. Shares are trading 3.1 per cent higher at $1.89.Flight Centre, Goldman Travel and the Spencer Group of Companies have launched a joint venture focused on premium and business travel called Link Travel Group. Flight Centre will initially hold a 60 per cent interest in the joint venture. Shares are trading 0.1 per cent higher at $21.22.Construction company Cimicannounced that its subsidiary CPB Contractors was selected as part of a joint venture by the New South Wales government to deliver the western section of the M12 Motorway. The contract is expected to generate revenue of around $245 million. Shares are trading flat at $22.01.Perentihas sold off a number of units and property assets since the financial year began that has delivered cash of $134.7 million, excluding transaction costs. The sales have included the initial public offering of Chrysos Corporation for $46.3 million, and its onshore oil and gas equipment supplier Well Control Solutions, for $2.6 million. Shares are trading 2.9 per cent higher at $0.71.AMPhas reported $1.3 billion in net cash outflows from its Australian Wealth Management (AWM) during the March quarter, an improvement from $2 billion in the prior year period. AMP Bank’s total loan book grew by.5 billion to $22.6 billion. Shares are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $1.21.The best-performing sector is information technology, up 1.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector is financials, down 0.2 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Imugene, trading 7.4 per cent higher at $0.18. It is followed by shares in Chalice Miningand AdbriThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Janus Henderson Group, trading 15.0 per cent lower at $36.90. It is followed by shares in Nanosonicsand MetcashGold is trading at US$1900.03 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.4 per cent higher at US$142.90 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.23 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.50 US cents.