Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) enters premium travel joint venture

Flight Centre, Goldman Travel and the Spencer Group of Companies have launched a joint venture focused on premium and business travel called Link Travel Group.Flight Centre said Link Travel aims to work closely with selected independent travel businesses who are highly regarded in the premium leisure and corporate travel sector in Australia.Flight Centre will initially hold a 60 per cent interest in the joint venture, while former Magellan Travel Group and Helloworld Business travel executive, Scott Darlow, will oversee the business’s day-to-day operations as an independent general manager.“Link will create change in the Australian travel industry. Our combined goal is to shape the future of travel by uniting the industry’s progressive thinkers,” said Flight Centre's manager Danielle Galloway“As invitation-only partners, businesses will benefit by leveraging Australia's largest travel agency group, while maintaining their own powerful brand identity and independence. We look forward to welcoming members to our exclusive Link Travel Group.”Shares in Flight Centreare trading 0.1 per cent lower at $21.18.