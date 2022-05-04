Broker Moves: Flight Centre, Corporate Travel Management, Qantas

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan May 04, 2022 11:20 AM

Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) is experiencing turbulence with its share price down over 3 per cent after posting an underlying EBITDA loss during the current financial year.

Its rival, Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) is also in the red after its update yesterday. After a strong run in its share price, Citi cut its rating to neutral from buy and trimmed its price target to $25.49 from $28.05, adjusting its rating to reflect a balanced risk versus reward profile. The latest results also missed consensus amid Omicron having a bigger impact than expected during the third quarter. The broker also notes future headwinds, including a higher domestic mix in total transaction value. Shares are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $24.62.

On a brighter note, Qantas (ASX:QAN) is edging higher with its share price, taking off almost 7 per cent over the past five days. UBS rates Qantas as a buy and raised its price target to $6.65 from $5.76. The broker cited that the new company guidance surpassed both consensus and the broker’s estimates due to a sharp increase in its positive free cash flow. Shares have taken off, up 0.3 per cent at $5.82.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.