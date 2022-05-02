Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) finalises contract with CSI Mining

Core Lithiumhas executed a crushing services contract with CSI Mining Services for the Finniss lithium project near Darwin, Northern Territory.Run of mine ore will be stockpiled prior to feeding into the CSI crusher circuit. The crushed ore will then be stockpiled before being processed by the dense media separation plant to make spodumene concentrate for export.The crusher civil works are nearing completion with CSI expected to start mobilising the project next month.“The award of the crushing contract is another significant step in the development of the Finniss Lithium Project. Core staff have done a great job getting the site ready for CSI to start work next month,” said managing director Stephen Biggins.Shares in Core Lithiumare trading 5.4 per cent lower at $1.32.