Telstra (ASX:TLS) appoints Michael Ackland as Chief Financial Officer

by Lauren Evans May 02, 2022 12:25 PM

Telstra (ASX:TLS) has appointed Michael Ackland as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and group executive of strategy & finance, starting from September 1.

Michael is currently group executive for consumer & small business, and will take over from Vicki Brady when she starts in her new role as chief executive officer. The search to fill Michael's current role has commenced.

“I was thrilled that we were able to appoint an internal candidate to the role - Michael has exceptional credentials and is well placed to continue to drive Telstra’s financial outlook and success," said current CFO Vicki Brady.

“He has strong telecommunications experience and his combination of skills will benefit the CFO role greatly. I look forward to partnering with Michael from 1 September."

Michael joined Telstra from GE, where he was CEO of GE Healthcare, Australia and New Zealand. He joined Telstra in 2016 as executive director of Telstra Country Wide, then was appointed Telstra’s group executive of consumer & small business in April 2019, after acting in the role since September 2018. 

Shares in Telstra (ASX:TLS) are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $3.98. 

