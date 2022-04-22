Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) reports on its March Quarter

by Lauren Evans April 22, 2022 01:39 PM

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) reported on its March quarter, with focus placed on its prostate cancer product. 

The company held cash reserves of $154.7 million, compared to $22 million the prior quarter thanks to a $175 million placement earlier this year to fund projects. Its net operating outflows during the quarter were $33.6 million, with total operating outflows of $36.7 million.

Telix said the commercial launch in the US of its prostate cancer imaging product, Illuccix® was a major area of focus during the quarter and was available in 117 commercial nuclear pharmacies. Telix confirmed its plans to launch in Australia in the June quarter.

“This has been a pivotal quarter for Telix, as we delivered on several major objectives including the Company transformational event of launching of our first commercial product and completion of target enrolment for a Phase III clinical trial," said chief executive officer Christian Behrenbruch. 

"The recent financing activity – including the $175.0 million placement and $18.2 million project financing package for the buildout of the Company’s European manufacturing site will support Telix’s growth trajectory as a market leader in the field of radiopharmaceuticals."

Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) are trading 1.5 per cent lower at $4.53. 
 
