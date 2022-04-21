Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) confirms KKR $20b takeover bid

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan April 21, 2022 04:30 PM

A consortium led by investment group KKR has put in a bid to Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) at $88 per share which does not include dividends. However shareholders could expect a special dividend of $7.91 and an interim dividend of $0.49 which totals to $79.61 per share, Macquarie analysts said. 

The broker has previously cited upside value in the company's onshore business with the bid highlighting the local operations and property portfolio value, assuming an implied 12.6 time earnings multiple for the Australian business. Due to this, Macquarie believes there is upside to the company's share price citing "notwithstanding recent share price appreciation, we see further upside at current levels", though notes that the deal completion weighs on its outlook, upgrading the company to outperform to neutral with an increased price target to $88.00 from $69.40.

Shares in Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) closed 3.7 per cent higher to $82.99. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.