Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) posts traffic update for March quarter

Atlas Arteriahas reported an increase in toll revenue and traffic statistics for the March quarter.The toll operator said weighted-average traffic was 24.4 per cent higher than the prior year period, and 0.9 per cent higher than 2019. Weighted-average toll revenue was 22.1 per cent higher than the prior year period, and 3.3 per cent higher than 2019.It said traffic at APRR toll group in France benefited from the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions and a strong holiday ski season.Shares in Atlas Arteriaare trading 0.2 per cent lower at $6.79.