Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) posts traffic update for March quarter

Company News

by Lauren Evans April 20, 2022 02:10 PM

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) has reported an increase in toll revenue and traffic statistics for the March quarter.

The toll operator said weighted-average traffic was 24.4 per cent higher than the prior year period, and 0.9 per cent higher than 2019. Weighted-average toll revenue was 22.1 per cent higher than the prior year period, and 3.3 per cent higher than 2019.

It said traffic at APRR toll group in France benefited from the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions and a strong holiday ski season.

Shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) are trading 0.2 per cent lower at $6.79. 

