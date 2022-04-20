Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) confirms takeover bid from KKR

Ramsay Health Carehas received a non-binding takeover bid from a consortium of financial investors led by KKR.Under the indicative proposal, KKR would acquire all shares in Ramsay for $88 per spare, less any ordinary or special dividends paid to shareholders after the date of the indicative proposal.Ramsay’s board has provided the consortium with due diligence on a non-exclusive basis to explore whether the consortium can put forward a binding proposal that is in the best interests of Ramsay’s shareholders.It also said the discussions between the parties are preliminary in nature with no guarantee of a deal. Ramsay said its shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the indicative proposal.Shares in Ramsay Health Careare trading 27.3 per cent higher at $81.96.