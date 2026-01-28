Spenda Limited Appoints Corrie Hassan as Permanent CEO

Spenda Limited (ASX: SPX), an integrated business platform that enables businesses across the supply chain to sell better and get paid faster, has announced the appointment of Corrie Hassan as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Spenda is both a software solutions provider and a payment processor, delivering the essential infrastructure to streamline processes before, during and after the payment event. Hassan had been serving as Interim CEO since September 10, 2025.

The material terms of Hassan’s employment agreement remain largely unchanged from the interim arrangement, with a base salary of $275,000 per annum, excluding statutory superannuation. This salary is subject to annual review, considering inflationary adjustments and any other adjustments at the Board’s discretion. The agreement also includes a standard rolling contract with a one-month termination notice period if initiated by the CEO, and a two-month notice period if initiated by the company.

In addition to the base salary, Hassan is eligible for a Short Term Incentive (STI) award, determined by the Board based on the achievement of performance hurdles. These hurdles will be linked to revenue, EBITDA, and operational key performance indicators (KPIs). The STI award may be paid in SPX shares, options, or cash. Similarly, a Long Term Incentive (LTI) may be awarded subject to the achievement of performance hurdles to be determined by the Board, with the LTI award also potentially paid in SPX shares, options, or cash.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors. Further investor enquiries can be directed to investors@spenda.co.