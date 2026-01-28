Duxton Farms (ASX:DFM) to Sell NSW Cropping Properties

Duxton Farms Ltd (ASX:DFM) has commissioned CBRE Group to market three of its irrigated and dryland cropping properties near Forbes, New South Wales, for sale. Duxton Farms is an Australian agricultural company focused on building a portfolio of agricultural assets. The proposed sale of ‘Walla Wallah’, ‘Yarranlea’, and ‘West Plains’ represents a key step in the company’s strategic shift away from broadacre cropping, as the board continues to execute its strategy to broaden the portfolio’s exposure to the Australian agricultural sector.

Together, ‘Walla Wallah’, ‘Yarranlea’, and ‘West Plains’ comprise an institutional-grade cropping asset spanning 7,061 hectares, approximately a third of which is irrigable. The properties will be marketed along with the company’s 8.6-gigalitre portfolio of Lachlan River surface and groundwater. This sale will mark Duxton Farms’ complete exit from irrigated and dryland cropping in New South Wales.

Duxton Farms anticipates receiving expressions of interest by the end of March and is targeting settlement before the end of the 2026 Financial Year, subject to agreement on sale terms. The company intends to use the proceeds from the proposed sale to further invest in its development assets in horticulture, viticulture, apiculture, and its expansion in Northern Australia. Further information on the Company’s portfolio and operations can be found in previous ASX releases including the Merger and Placement Presentation released on 26 June 2025, the 2025 Duxton Farms Annual Report released on 7 August 2025, and the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form released on 4 September 2025.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Duxton Farms Ltd. For media enquiries, contact Helen Karlis at Sodali.