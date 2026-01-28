ASX Dips Amid Rate Hike Concerns

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) experienced a downturn on Wednesday, with the index down 0.28 per cent, or 25.3 points, by 1pm AEDT. This dip occurred as market expectations solidified around a potential interest rate hike at the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) upcoming meeting next week. The increased anticipation follows the release of recent inflation data.

Consumer-focused sectors showed notable weakness. The consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors both declined, mirroring investor apprehension that an imminent rate increase could negatively impact consumer spending. The technology sector also faced downward pressure, falling nearly 2 per cent, driven by declines in WiseTech Global and Xero.

However, not all sectors experienced losses. The energy, materials, and utilities sectors demonstrated resilience, maintaining positive performance. These sectors were largely insulated from the broader market decline due to the continued rise in commodities prices. In contrast, the financial and real estate sectors remained relatively stable, showing little movement.

Overall, market sentiment reflects heightened vigilance as investors await the RBA’s decision. The latest economic data are being closely monitored for indications of future monetary policy adjustments.