Coronado Resources Boosts Production, Cuts Costs

Coronado Global Resources has reported its fiscal year 2025 results, meeting guidance expectations due to increased production, significantly reduced costs, and the completion of key capital projects. This positions the company favourably for improved cash generation in fiscal year 2026. Coronado Global Resources is a coal mining company focused on producing high-quality metallurgical coal, which is essential for steel production. They operate mines in both Australia and the United States.

Saleable production increased by 4 per cent year-on-year, reaching 16 million tonnes. The company’s output at the close of 2025 showed an annualised run rate of approximately 18 million tonnes, reflecting recent investments in its operations. Mining costs saw a substantial decrease, with the average mining cost per tonne sold falling by 9 per cent to US$97.50. This cost reduction places Coronado in the second quartile of the cost curve as of the end of the fiscal year.

Capital expenditure reached its peak in fiscal year 2025, and Coronado anticipates that cash requirements will now normalise as major projects achieve their expected operational rates. The company reported its highest quarterly sales volumes since the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, with an 11 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter and a 19 per cent increase half-on-half.

With coal prices currently trending upwards, Coronado stated that its reduced cost base, increased production run rates, and overall operating leverage will enable it to convert positive price movements into enhanced earnings and cash flow. The company expects this to support debt reduction and potentially facilitate the resumption of shareholder returns.