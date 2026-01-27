Greatland Resources Reports Strong Cash Flow

Greatland Resources has reported a robust first full year at its Telfer mine, highlighted by strong gold production in the December quarter. The company achieved gold production of 86,273 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $US2196 per ounce, generating $US406 million ($579 million) in operating cash flow.

Quarterly sales figures show the company sold 72,212 ounces of gold and 3301 tonnes of copper. These sales resulted in net revenue of $507 million, significantly boosting the company’s financial position. Greatland Resources closed the period with a cash balance of $948 million, a substantial increase from the previous $750 million. Importantly, the company remains debt-free. Greatland Resources focuses on precious and base metal exploration, development and mining. Its main asset is its joint venture with Newcrest at the Havieron gold-copper project in Western Australia.

Gold recoveries have remained strong at 88.4 per cent. Production figures for the first half of FY26 demonstrate continued operational strength, reaching 167,163 ounces of gold and 6,894 tonnes of copper. The company is well-positioned to continue this trajectory into the second half of the financial year.