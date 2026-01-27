Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has announced the appointment of Judith Swales as an independent non-executive director, effective February 24. Swales’ appointment coincides with the retirement of Grant Bourke, a director for almost 25 years, who will step down from the board on the same day. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is the largest pizza chain in Australia in terms of network stores and franchisee profitability. It holds the master franchise rights for the Domino’s brand in Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark.

Judith Swales brings a wealth of experience to Domino’s, currently serving as non-executive chairwoman of Super Retail Group. Her appointment is part of an ongoing renewal process aimed at enhancing the board’s capabilities and governance. The board is actively seeking to fill an additional non-executive director position to further strengthen its composition and oversight.

Grant Bourke’s departure marks the end of a significant era for Domino’s. He initially joined the company as a franchisee in 1993 before selling his stores to Domino’s and becoming a director in 2001. Bourke played a crucial role in the company’s development, including its admission to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 2005. His contributions to Domino’s over the past two and a half decades have been substantial.