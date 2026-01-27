Bank of Queensland Appoints New CEO

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has announced Rod Finch as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1. Finch will replace Patrick Allaway, who is set to retire from his executive position at the end of February. BOQ is a financial institution offering a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The bank aims to provide straightforward and specialised banking solutions.

Finch brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector to the role. Since 2023, he has been BOQ’s Chief Transformation and Operations Officer. His career includes various customer, product, strategy, and transformation-focused roles in both Australia and the United Kingdom.

BOQ Chairman Andrew Fraser highlighted Finch’s role in maintaining the company’s strategic direction. “As a key leader of BOQ, Rod’s appointment will ensure we maintain momentum in executing our strategy to become a simpler, specialist bank with improved performance for customers and shareholders,” Fraser said.

Fraser further noted that Finch’s leadership in BOQ’s strategy and transformation initiatives will provide continuity during a crucial period for the BOQ Group. He also acknowledged Finch’s leadership in digital transformation and efforts to enhance operational and risk performance during his time with BOQ.