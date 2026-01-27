Hot Stocks: Minerals 260, Clever Culture Systems, Sun Silver

US sharemarkets were mixed on Tuesday, led by strength in technology stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.41 per cent to 6,978.60 after touching a fresh record high in intraday trading, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.91 per cent to 23,817.10. By contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 409 points, or 0.83 per cent, dragged down by sharp losses in health care. Information technology was the strongest-performing sector on the S&P 500, while health care was the weakest. Investor focus is now on a heavy earnings calendar and the US Federal Reserve’s first policy decision of the year. Big Tech gains have supported markets ahead of key results due later this week, with attention on spending and revenue linked to artificial intelligence. Health insurers weighed heavily after proposed policy changes, with UnitedHealth, Humana and CVS Health all falling sharply.

Australian shares are set to open higher, with ASX 200 futures pointing up 0.4 per cent, while the Australian dollar has strengthened further as the US dollar continues to weaken, putting the US70¢ level within reach. Quarterly results are due on Wednesday from Woodside Energy, Ampol and Boss Energy.