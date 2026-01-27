Hot Stocks: Minerals 260, Clever Culture Systems, Sun Silver

US sharemarkets were mixed on Tuesday, led by strength in technology stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.41 per cent to 6,978.60 after touching a fresh record high in intraday trading, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.91 per cent to 23,817.10. By contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 409 points, or 0.83 per cent, dragged down by sharp losses in health care. Information technology was the strongest-performing sector on the S&P 500, while health care was the weakest. Investor focus is now on a heavy earnings calendar and the US Federal Reserve’s first policy decision of the year. Big Tech gains have supported markets ahead of key results due later this week, with attention on spending and revenue linked to artificial intelligence. Health insurers weighed heavily after proposed policy changes, with UnitedHealth, Humana and CVS Health all falling sharply.
Australian shares are set to open higher, with ASX 200 futures pointing up 0.4 per cent, while the Australian dollar has strengthened further as the US dollar continues to weaken, putting the US70¢ level within reach. Quarterly results are due on Wednesday from Woodside Energy, Ampol and Boss Energy.
In company news,
Minerals 260 lifts Bullabulling to 4.5Moz as project moves toward development
Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6)
delivered a major upgrade to the Bullabulling gold project in Western Australia, reporting a Mineral Resource Estimate of 4.5Moz of gold, a 2.2Moz increase from the prior estimate. The upgrade followed more than 117,000m of drilling, with results confirming continuity of mineralisation along an 8.5km strike and highlighting potential for further growth at depth. Metallurgical test work continues to show gold recoveries of 90–95%, and a pre-feasibility study remains on track for mid-2026, with GR Engineering appointed to design the processing plant. The company finished the quarter with around $31m in cash and is transitioning from exploration toward development, including recruitment of key project personnel and early works to de-risk the schedule.
Clever Culture Systems builds recurring revenue base as pharma demand expands
Clever Culture Systems (ASX:CC5)
reported a solid December quarter marked by growing commercial traction and improved cashflow. The company secured three new APAS® Independence sales orders, lifting its installed base to 27 instruments globally, with AstraZeneca now holding 11 units. Annual recurring revenue from software licences and maintenance exceeded $1.0m, providing a more stable revenue base. Cash inflows totalled $1.7m for the quarter, all debt was repaid, and the company ended December with $3.1m in cash plus a further $1.9m in committed or known inflows over the next two quarters. Management highlighted a sales pipeline exceeding 90 potential instruments with existing large pharmaceutical customers, implying more than $45m in possible upfront sales if conversions occur.
Sun Silver delivers thick, high-grade silver, gold and antimony intercepts in Nevada
Sun Silver (ASX:SS1)
reported further strong drilling results from its Maverick Springs project in Nevada, with intercepts exceeding existing resource grades and adding confidence to the geological model. Highlights included more than 100m of mineralisation grading 86.2g/t silver equivalent, with higher-grade internal zones and additional gold and antimony mineralisation. The project hosts an inferred resource of 539Moz silver equivalent and remains open along strike and at depth. The results come against a backdrop of strong silver prices and increased strategic interest after silver was added to the US critical minerals list, strengthening the project’s relevance in both precious and critical minerals markets.