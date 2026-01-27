Mizuho Hires Veteran Investment Banker Robinson

Mizuho Financial Group has appointed Richard Robinson as vice chairman and managing director within its Industrials Group. According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, Robinson joins the Japanese lender after a stint as global vice chairman at Deutsche Bank, where he advised clients across the industrials, materials, and energy sectors. Mizuho and Deutsche Bank have both declined to comment on the appointment.

Robinson’s career spans over two decades at Morgan Stanley, where he was co-head of the basic materials group in the Americas before his departure. Mizuho Financial Group is a global financial institution offering a wide range of services, including banking, securities, and asset management. The group aims to provide comprehensive financial solutions to its clients worldwide.

Throughout his career, Robinson has advised on announced mergers and acquisitions valued at more than $500 billion. He also has experience in raising over $35 billion through equity and debt offerings. His expertise includes advising on hostile takeover situations, defense assignments, and shareholder activism.

Based in New York, Robinson will report to David Hunt and Doug Jackson. His addition is expected to bolster Mizuho’s capabilities within the industrials sector and strengthen its advisory services in the Americas.