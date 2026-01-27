InCommodities Appoints New APAC Chief Executive

Danish energy trading firm InCommodities, backed by Goldman Sachs, has announced the appointment of John Dimech as the new CEO of InCommodities APAC. Dimech, formerly with Shell, will commence his role on February 2 and will be based in Melbourne, Australia. InCommodities is an energy trading company that specialises in power, gas, and emissions markets. Goldman Sachs and other investors hold a 15% stake in the company.

Dimech brings extensive experience from his tenure at Shell, where he held various trading and risk management positions. He led large-scale commercial organisations across oil, gas, and power markets. His appointment signals InCommodities’ commitment to expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and capitalising on emerging opportunities.

In his new role, Dimech will be responsible for leading the development of the Asia-Pacific business and spearheading the company’s expansion into new markets across the region. InCommodities APAC operates independently within the InCommodities group, focusing on power trading across energy markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Currently, InCommodities employs approximately 30 individuals throughout the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The company intends to broaden its reach to additional APAC markets as they undergo further liberalisation, indicating a strategic move to capitalise on evolving energy markets in the region. The company has also expanded operations in the United States.