BHP’s market capitalisation has surpassed that of the Commonwealth Bank (CBA), making it the most valuable company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The change occurred on Tuesday, with BHP’s market value exceeding CBA’s by $1 billion. BHP is a leading global resources company, extracting and processing minerals, oil, and gas from its operations primarily in Australia and the Americas. Commonwealth Bank is Australia’s largest bank, providing a range of financial services, including retail, business, and institutional banking, as well as wealth management.

CBA’s stock had experienced strong buying activity throughout much of 2025, which had buoyed its share price. However, a recent rally in BHP shares propelled the mining company back to the top of the ASX rankings.

According to money managers, this shift in market capitalisation highlights the underlying forces at play within the commodity market and the increasing influence of passive investments. While the milestone itself is notable, its significance lies in reflecting broader market trends.