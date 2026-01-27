Kaili Resources Commences Drilling for Rare Earth Elements at Mallee Project

Kaili Resources Limited (ASX: KLI), a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, has announced the commencement of its planned Aircore drilling program at the Mallee Project in South Australia. The project encompasses the Lameroo (EL 6856), Coodalya (EL 6978), and Karte (EL 6977) tenements, situated within the Murray Basin approximately 200 kilometres east of Adelaide. Equipment arrived on site today and drilling is planned to commence tomorrow.

The drilling program aims to explore for Rare Earth Elements (REEs) contained within the fine clay fraction of Tertiary Strandlines in the Loxton/Parilla Sands region. Kaili Resources is targeting ionic clay-style deposits within these tenements. This initial phase will involve a total of 30 holes, drilled to an average depth of up to 20 metres, for a proposed total of up to 600 metres of drilling. The drilling is purposely widely spaced to cover a significantly large area across the target Loxton/Parilla Sands stratigraphy.

The program will focus predominantly on the Coodalya tenement, taking into consideration the results announced on 20 October 2025 from the drilling program of September 2025. Holes are being located along roadside verges with local council approvals to minimise disruptions on private land. The company’s Principal Geologist commented that this low-cost initial drilling program will provide additional information for review in conjunction with the detailed geological logging to be able to direct our focus for subsequent drilling programs.

The Department of Energy and Minerals has granted approval for exploration drilling of up to 300 holes for a total of up to 6,000 metres. Kaili Resources continues to advance its exploration efforts in the Mallee Project, seeking to identify areas of potential REE mineralisation. The company has previously conducted pXRF scans of samples from historic drill holes and collected samples from fresh outcropping granite at Lameroo.