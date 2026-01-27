Metal Bank (ASX: MBK) Provides December 2025 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK), a company focused on creating shareholder value through a combination of project generation, strategic exploration and resource definition, has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending 31 December 2025. The report details the company’s financial activities, highlighting cash flow from operations, investing, and financing activities during the quarter. Metal Bank is an exploration company actively seeking to develop mineral projects.

The report indicates that the net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $573,000, and $283,000 was used in investing activities, primarily related to exploration and evaluation. Financing activities contributed a net positive cash flow of $2.627 million, mainly from the issue of equity securities. This resulted in a net increase in cash and cash equivalents of $1.772 million during the quarter, bringing the total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period to $1.973 million.

Metal Bank’s expenditure on exploration and evaluation was $283,000 for the quarter. Payments to related parties and their associates totalled $222,000, representing director fees, company secretarial, and consultancy fees. The company estimates it has approximately 2.3 quarters of funding available based on current expenditure levels.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Metal Bank sold its holding in Neo Performance Materials Inc, generating $14.56 million in cash inflows. Additionally, the company activated its At-The-Market (ATM) facility, selling 3.15 million shares and realising a further $2.13 million.