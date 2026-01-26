Castle Minerals Regains Full Control of WA Gold Projects

Castle Minerals Limited (ASX:CDT), a West African gold explorer, has announced it has regained 100% control of the Polelle and Wanganui Gold Projects, located within the Meekatharra goldfields of Western Australia. The projects cover a combined area of 163km2. Castle Minerals had previously granted Great Boulder Resources (GBR) an option over these projects in November 2023.

The option agreement with GBR, which allowed GBR to acquire 75% of the projects, expired on 30 November 2025. Castle Minerals chose not to extend the option, citing significant changes in circumstances since the original agreement and GBR’s focus on expanding its Side Well Project. Castle Minerals will now undertake a strategic review to determine the best path forward for maximising value from these assets.

According to Castle Chairman Steve Zaninovich, the company will conduct a strategic review of the Projects to decide how best to extract value for shareholders. Historical RC drill intercepts at Wanganui include 3m @ 18.66g/t Au from 62m (CWRC012) and 10m @ 3.34g/t Au from 56m (CWRC015). The Polelle project lies 25km south of Meekatharra and 7km southeast of the operating Bluebird Mine.