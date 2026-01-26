Australian Dairy Nutritionals Announces $3.47 Million Equity Raising

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (AHF), a vertically integrated Australian dairy group which owns high quality organic and organic A2 protein dairy farms and a processing facility, has announced an equity raising via a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer. The company is aiming to raise approximately $3,468,835 through the offer of fully paid ordinary shares. The funds raised are intended to improve processing efficiency, fund the execution of the Company’s growth plans in China, and for general working capital purposes.

The entitlement offer will be available to eligible shareholders, allowing them to subscribe for one new share for every six existing shares held at 7:00pm (AEDT) on 30 January 2026. The offer price is set at $0.028 per share. This price represents a 3.7% premium to the last traded price on 21 January 2026, a 1.4% discount to the 15-day VWAP, and a 9% discount to the 30-day VWAP, both calculated on 21 January 2026.

According to Executive Chairman Peter Nathan, the board prioritised offering this opportunity to existing shareholders before considering external capital. The entitlements are non-renounceable and will not be tradeable. Shareholders who do not take up their entitlements will not receive any value for those entitlements. The offer is extended to shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, or China.

The entitlement offer also includes a top-up facility, allowing eligible shareholders who take up their full entitlement to apply for additional shares from a pool of those not taken up by others. If there are any new shares not taken up, the board reserves the right to allocate these shares at its discretion within three months from the closing date. The offer booklet, containing further details, will be dispatched to eligible shareholders on 4 February 2026.