Beacon Minerals Achieves First Blast at Lady Ida-Iguana Operations

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX: BCN) has announced the successful completion of the first blast at its Lady Ida-Iguana Operations. Beacon Minerals is focused on exploring and developing its portfolio of gold projects. The company’s flagship asset is the Jaurdi Gold Project, located near Coolgardie in Western Australia.

The first blast, completed on January 24, 2026, is set to provide the first 20,000 tonnes of laterite ore for the project. Site infrastructure construction, including a mining workshop and offices, is well underway and expected to be completed in March 2026. This infrastructure will be relocated from the MacPhersons operation to the Iguana site. The company is also focused on building up broken ore stocks through subsequent blasts in the coming week.

Mining of the first ore from the pit is scheduled for early February 2026, with ore stockpiling at the Iguana ROM. Road haulage, crushing, and product stockpiling at the Jaurdi ROM are expected to commence in mid-February 2026. Beacon anticipates feeding Iguana ore into the Jaurdi mill in February 2026, following the completion of the MacPhersons ore processing.

The first gold pour from the Iguana project is anticipated in late February 2026, marking the commencement of the Joint Venture with Lamerton Pty Ltd and Geoda Pty Ltd. Beacon Minerals’ Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Graham McGarry, stated this milestone has been a long time coming and will be quickly followed by first ore mining, road haulage, crushing, stockpiling, and gold production.