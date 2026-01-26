DroneShield Posts Strong Revenue Growth

DroneShield Limited (DRO) has reported a substantial increase in revenue for the December quarter, with figures reaching $51.3 million. This represents almost double the revenue from the same period last year and marks the company’s second-best quarter on record. The September 2023 quarter remains the peak at $92.9 million.

DroneShield is an Australian company that develops and sells counter-drone technology. Its solutions are used to protect people, organisations, and critical infrastructure from unmanned aerial threats. The company has already secured $95.6 million in committed revenue for 2026. This is a significant increase from the near-zero baseline at the beginning of 2025, indicating strong future growth.

Management is focusing on a software-centric model. Future hardware sales will include subscription-based command-and-control software, aligning with advancements in drone technology. DroneShield anticipates that the civilian sector will contribute up to 50 per cent of the company’s total revenue within the next five years, highlighting a strategic expansion into new markets. The committed revenue for 2026 underscores the increasing demand for DroneShield’s solutions.