Metcash Appoints New Foodservice CEO

Metcash has announced the appointment of Bruce Sabatta as the new chief executive officer of its Foodservice and Convenience business. His leadership will commence on March 2. Metcash is a leading wholesale distribution and marketing company specialising in grocery, hardware, and liquor. It supports independent retailers across Australia.

Sabatta brings over three decades of industry experience to the role. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at Primo Foods for six years. During his time there, he managed operations generating $1.3 billion in revenue.

This appointment follows the recent merger of Metcash’s Foodservice and Convenience business units. Sabatta is taking over from Craig Phillips, the founder of Superior Foods. Phillips will transition to an advisory position within the company.

Sabatta’s extensive experience is expected to drive growth and innovation in the merged business unit. His leadership will be instrumental as Metcash continues to support its network of independent retailers in the foodservice and convenience sectors.