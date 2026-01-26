Hot Stocks: Alkane Resources, Talga Group, Red Hill Minerals

US equities finished higher as investors looked ahead to a heavy earnings week and the first Federal Reserve policy decision of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent to close above 49,400, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent to 6,950, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 per cent, led by gains in major technology stocks including Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft ahead of earnings later this week. Political and trade tensions remained in the background, while safe-haven demand pushed gold briefly above US$5,100 an ounce.

In Australia, shares are set to open higher after a three-day break, supported by the surge in precious metals. ASX 200 futures are up 39 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 8,867. Investors are also watching for the release of December business confidence and conditions data from NAB later today, with offshore attention on US consumer confidence and the Federal Reserve decision early Wednesday morning AEDT.

In company news,