Aspermont to Hold Annual General Meeting in February 2026

Aspermont Limited (ASX: ASP), a global B2B media company connecting buyers and sellers of goods and services, has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, 23 February 2026. The meeting will take place at 4:00 pm SGT & AWST and will be a hybrid event, accessible via Zoom and in person at 27B, 9 Battery Road, Singapore. Aspermont delivers leading data, intelligence, networking, and marketing solutions to the global resource sectors. The company’s shares provide a highly liquid and accessible entry point to a portfolio of premium assets.

The AGM agenda includes several key resolutions affecting shareholder interests. Shareholders will vote on the re-election of director Graeme McCracken and the election of directors Michael Brown, Ajit Patel, John Stark, and David Straface. Additionally, the meeting will address the approval of a 7.1A mandate, ratification of prior share issues related to a pre-SPP placement and SPP shortfall placement, and the issue of performance rights to managing director Alex Kent, as well as executive director Ajit Patel, chairman Michael Brown, and director Graeme McCracken.

Further resolutions include the adoption of an incentive performance rights plan and approval of a share consolidation, where every 250 shares will be consolidated into 1 share. Shareholders will also consider the adoption of the remuneration report. A conditional spill resolution will be addressed, dependent on the outcome of the remuneration report vote. The board recommends shareholders vote against the spill resolution.

The record date for determining eligibility to vote at the meeting is Saturday, 21 February 2026, at 4:00 pm SGT & AWST. Shareholders are encouraged to read the notice in its entirety and seek professional advice if needed. Proxy forms must be submitted in accordance with the instructions provided. The Directors strongly encourage all Shareholders to lodge a directed Proxy Form prior to the Meeting.