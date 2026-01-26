Jindalee Lithium Limited (JLL) Releases December 2025 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL), a company focused on developing its North American lithium projects, today released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending 31 December 2025. The report provides an overview of the company’s financial activities, highlighting cash flow from operating, investing, and financing activities. Jindalee Lithium is dedicated to securing sustainable supply of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets. The company’s flagship McDermitt project in the USA continues to be a key focus.

During the quarter, Jindalee Lithium reported net cash used in operating activities of $1.457 million, primarily driven by staff costs and administration expenses. Investing activities resulted in a net cash outflow of $2.435 million, largely attributed to exploration and evaluation expenditures. These outflows reflect the ongoing investment in the company’s lithium projects.

Financing activities provided a net cash inflow of $8.314 million, stemming from proceeds from issues of equity securities and the exercise of options, offset by repayment of a convertible note. The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at $6.509 million. Jindalee Lithium estimates it has 1.67 quarters of funding available based on current outgoings.

The company stated that it expects to continue to have negative operating cash flows, as it is a pre-development company and not generating any revenue. Jindalee Lithium is currently assessing funding options and has a proven record of securing funds when required, expressing confidence in its ability to continue to do so to meet its business objectives.