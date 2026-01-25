Aspermont Limited Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

Aspermont Limited (ASX: ASP), a leading provider of information services to the global resource industries, has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Aspermont delivers high-value business intelligence to the world’s natural resources sectors via its Software as a Service (SaaS) and subscription model. The AGM is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 23 February 2026, at 4:00 pm SGT & AWST, as a hybrid meeting accessible both via Zoom and at a physical location at 27B, 9 Battery Road, Singapore, 049910.

The meeting’s agenda includes several key resolutions affecting shareholder interests. Shareholders will consider the annual financial report for the year ended 30 September 2025, alongside the directors’ report, remuneration report, and auditor’s report. A significant portion of the meeting will be dedicated to the election and re-election of directors, with resolutions for Graeme McCracken, Michael Brown, Ajit Patel, John Stark, and David Straface.

Additionally, shareholders will vote on the approval of a 7.1A mandate, which would allow the company to issue up to 10% of its issued capital in equity securities. Resolutions will also be presented to ratify prior issues of shares related to a pre-SPP placement and an SPP shortfall placement. Further, the issue of performance rights to Managing Director Alex Kent, Executive Director Ajit Patel, Chairman Michael Brown, and Director Graeme McCracken will be up for approval.

Finally, the meeting will address the adoption of an incentive performance rights plan, a share consolidation proposal, and the adoption of the remuneration report. A conditional resolution regarding a spill resolution will also be considered. Shareholders are encouraged to review the notice in its entirety and seek professional advice if needed before casting their votes. The company has set a record date of 21 February 2026 for determining shareholder eligibility to vote at the meeting.