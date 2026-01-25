Jindalee Lithium Reports December Quarter Cash Flow

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL), a company focused on developing its sedimentary lithium assets in the United States, has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending 31 December 2025. The report provides an overview of the company’s financial activities during the quarter, highlighting key areas of expenditure and funding. Jindalee Lithium is advancing the McDermitt Project in Nevada, USA – one of the largest lithium deposits in the US, and also has a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in Nevada.

During the December quarter, Jindalee Lithium reported net cash used in operating activities of $1.457 million, primarily consisting of staff costs of $374,000 and administration and corporate costs of $1.108 million. Investing activities resulted in a net cash outflow of $2.435 million, with the majority allocated to exploration and evaluation expenses amounting to $2.432 million. These exploration expenses reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing its lithium projects.

Financing activities provided a net cash inflow of $8.314 million, driven by proceeds from issues of equity securities totalling $8.927 million and proceeds from the exercise of options amounting to $750,000, which was partially offset by repayment of convertible notes totalling $1.363 million. Overall, the company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at $6.509 million.

The company estimates that it has 1.67 quarters of funding available. Jindalee Lithium noted that it is currently assessing funding options and has a track record of securing funds when required, expressing confidence in its ability to continue doing so. The company believes it can continue its operations and meet its business objectives.