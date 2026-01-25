Aspermont Limited Schedules 2026 Annual General Meeting

Aspermont Limited (ASP), a global B2B media company connecting buyers and sellers of resources and commodities, today announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, 23 February 2026. The meeting will take place at 4:00 pm SGT & AWST, both virtually via Zoom and at a physical location at 27B, 9 Battery Road, Singapore. Shareholders are encouraged to read the notice in its entirety and seek professional advice prior to voting if they have any doubts. Only shareholders registered as of 4:00 pm SGT & AWST on Saturday, 21 February 2026, are eligible to vote.

The AGM agenda includes several key resolutions. Shareholders will consider the re-election of Graeme McCracken as a Director and the election of Michael Brown, Ajit Patel, John Stark, and David Straface as Directors. Additionally, shareholders will vote on the approval of a 7.1A mandate, which, if passed, would allow the company to issue up to 10% of its issued capital.

The meeting will also address the ratification of prior issues of shares relating to both a pre-SPP placement and an SPP shortfall placement. Furthermore, shareholders will vote on the issue of performance rights to Managing Director Alex Kent, Executive Director Ajit Patel, Chairman Michael Brown, and Director Graeme McCracken, as well as the adoption of an Incentive Performance Rights Plan. A resolution to approve a share consolidation at a ratio of 250:1 will also be presented.

Finally, the AGM will include the adoption of the Remuneration Report. A conditional resolution concerning a spill resolution will be considered, dependent on the outcome of the vote on the Remuneration Report. The board recommends shareholders vote against the spill resolution. Shareholders can attend virtually or in person and are encouraged to lodge a directed Proxy Form prior to the meeting. For any queries, shareholders can contact Company Secretary David Straface.