Jindalee Lithium Advances McDermitt Project with US Government Approval and Drilling Success

Jindalee Lithium Limited (JLL) has announced significant progress at its 100%-owned McDermitt Lithium Project in the United States. Jindalee Lithium is an Australian exploration company focused on developing its lithium assets. The McDermitt project, located on the Oregon-Nevada border, is one of the largest lithium deposits in the US. The company’s recent quarterly activities report highlights key advancements, including US government approval for its Exploration Plan of Operations (EPO).

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved the EPO, a major milestone that allows Jindalee to significantly increase on-site activity at McDermitt. Planned activities include infill drilling to gather additional geological and environmental data, as well as fresh samples for geotechnical studies and further metallurgical test work. Applications for state-level permits have been lodged, with outcomes expected in the first half of 2026 and drilling to commence shortly after, subject to administrative matters.

Jindalee also reported positive results from its 2025 drilling program. The program, which comprised five core holes, returned strong lithium and magnesium intercepts from shallow depths. Notable intercepts include 36.5m @ 1951 ppm Li & 5.23% Mg from 24.5m in hole R92 and 110.6m @ 1519 ppm Li & 4.80% Mg from 23.0m in hole R95. The core samples will be used for metallurgical test work to optimise lithium recoveries and unlock value from the project’s significant magnesium endowment.

Corporate activities include an extension of the exclusivity period for a proposed SPAC transaction to list McDermitt on a US exchange, valuing the project at US$500 million. A Share Purchase Plan (SPP) raised $1.5 million, following an $8 million placement completed in late October 2025. All remaining convertible notes have been repurchased, leaving Jindalee debt-free. These advancements position Jindalee to capitalise on growing demand for lithium and magnesium in the US and globally.