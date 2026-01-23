SpaceX Eyes Wall Street for Potential IPO

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space exploration company, is reportedly engaging with Wall Street banks to lead a potential initial public offering (IPO). According to sources familiar with the matter, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley are under consideration for senior roles in what could be one of the largest market debuts on record. However, these plans are contingent upon prevailing market conditions and are subject to change. SpaceX is a space transportation and aerospace manufacturing company that designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company aims to enable people to live on other planets.

Reuters previously reported that SpaceX was interviewing banks for IPO roles, with Morgan Stanley emerging as a strong candidate due to its established relationship with Musk. SpaceX has also initiated a secondary share sale, potentially valuing the company at $800 billion, as reported last month. The Financial Times first reported Bank of America’s consideration for a key role in the offering.

SpaceX’s preparations coincide with expectations of a year filled with significant U.S. listings, including potential IPOs from artificial intelligence companies like Anthropic and OpenAI. A December report from Reuters indicated SpaceX aimed to raise over $25 billion through an IPO this year, potentially ranking it among the largest public listings globally.

Neither Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, nor JPMorgan Chase have commented on the matter. SpaceX has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the potential IPO.