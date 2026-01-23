Hot Stocks: Life360, Dalaroo Metals, Elementos, Guzman y Gomez

Australian shares were trading higher on Friday afternoon, with gains in mining and technology stocks offsetting weakness elsewhere as investors weighed the prospect of an interest rate rise next month. The S&P/ASX 200 was up 30.3 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 8,879 by early afternoon, with five of 11 sectors higher. Technology led gains after Life360 surged 28.4 per cent on an earnings upgrade, while gold miners rallied as bullion hit a fresh record near US$4,965 an ounce. Bank stocks weighed on the index after recent gains, while markets priced about a 60 per cent chance of a rate increase when the Reserve Bank of Australia meets next month.

For the week, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3 per cent after a volatile stretch marked by geopolitical tensions, shifting interest-rate expectations and sharp sector rotations. Early-week losses were driven by renewed US tariff threats linked to Greenland and heavy falls on Wall Street, which dragged local banks and technology stocks lower. Sentiment improved on Thursday as easing geopolitical concerns and a Wall Street rebound lifted the index, but strong domestic jobs data reinforced the risk of tighter monetary policy. Gold’s surge to record highs provided recurring support to miners, while banks and materials were the main drags overall, leaving the benchmark slightly weaker despite Friday’s lift.

In Friday’s company news,

Life360 flags record user growth and earnings ahead of full-year results Life360 (ASX:360, NASDAQ:LIF) has reported record operational performance for the December quarter, with monthly active users rising to 95.8 million and paying circles reaching 2.8 million — both the highest levels in the company’s history. Full-year 2025 net user additions totalled 16.2 million, while subscriber growth reached a record 576,000, driven by strong momentum in both the US and international markets. Based on preliminary unaudited results, Life360 now expects full-year revenue of US$486–489m and adjusted EBITDA of US$87–92m, exceeding prior guidance, and has flagged expected MAU growth of around 20% in 2026.

Dalaroo fast-tracks Greenland rare earths after standout maiden results

(ASX:DAL) Dalaroo Metalshas outlined plans for an expanded 2026 exploration program at its 100%-owned Blue Lagoon Critical Minerals Project in southern Greenland, following a maiden 2025 field campaign that confirmed district-scale rare earth, zirconium and niobium mineralisation. Surface sampling returned anomalous values in all 113 samples across a 2.7km strike, with peak grades of up to 0.81% total rare earth oxides and strong enrichment in magnet rare earths such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. The upcoming program will combine geophysics, auger drilling, geochemical follow-up and early metallurgical work to define drill-ready targets and assess depth continuity, with the company aiming to materially de-risk the project and position it within western-aligned critical mineral supply chains.

Elementos strengthens Cleveland project with new tungsten and rubidium intercepts

(ASX:ELT) Elementoshas reported newly assayed results from previously unsampled 1980s drill core at its Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania, confirming extensions of tungsten, rubidium and bismuth mineralisation within the upper Foleys Zone. The results include multiple high-grade tungsten intercepts, – up to 1m at 2.02% WO3 – and broad zones of lower-grade mineralisation, which the company says will be incorporated into an updated tungsten Mineral Resource Estimate due in February 2026. Elementos plans to commence metallurgical testwork following successful ore-sorting trials, supporting a reassessment of Cleveland as a dual-phase tin-copper and tungsten-critical minerals development at a time when tungsten and rubidium prices remain elevated.

Guzman y Gomez strikes exclusive Uber Eats deal in Australia