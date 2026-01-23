DigitalX Provides December 2025 Treasury Update

Company News

by Finance News Network January 23, 2026 01:18 PM


DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC, OTCQB:DGGXF), an Australian digital investment manager and the only ASX-listed crypto fund manager, has released its treasury holdings and fund information as of 31 December 2025. The total treasury holdings are valued at A$79,522,144. The company is the longest standing publicly listed digital asset company in Australia.

The treasury update reveals that DigitalX holds 308.8 Bitcoin, valued at $40,533,170, representing 51.0% of total treasury holdings. Additionally, the company holds 889,367 units of the DigitalX Bitcoin ETF, valued at $27,486,964, accounting for 34.6% of the portfolio. Other digital assets amount to $3,831,824, or 4.8% of the total. DigitalX’s investment into Lime Street Capital SPC is valued at $4,851,235, comprising 6.1% of holdings, while cash reserves stand at $2,818,951, making up 3.5%.

DigitalX reported that digital asset markets remained risk-off throughout December. Bitcoin traded between US$84,500 (AU$126,100) and US$94,500 (AU$141,100), influenced by year-end profit-taking and reduced liquidity. Despite a 25 bp interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, commentary suggested a cautious approach to further monetary easing. The company maintained total Bitcoin exposure of 503.7 BTC, including 308.8 BTC held directly and 194.9 BTC held via the DigitalX Bitcoin ETF (ASX:BTXX).

The company’s Satoshis (Sats) per share metric increased marginally by 0.10% month-over-month, rising from 33.80 to 33.84, driven by an increase in BTC held via the BTXX ETF and a small net reduction in the number of shares on issue. DigitalX continues to hold 20,521.4 SOL (Solana), valued at approximately A$3.8 million, which generates yield through staking arrangements. The company advises that its monthly treasury reports will be lodged in the third week of the following month going forward.


