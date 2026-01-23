Parabellum Resources Confirms High-Grade Nickel-Cobalt Mineralisation at Miandetta

Parabellum Resources Limited (ASX:PBL), an ASX-listed mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource projects in Australia, has provided an update on its activities for the December 2025 quarter. The company holds 100% interest in four projects in New South Wales, offering exposure to nickel, cobalt, copper and gold.

The company completed Phase 3 drilling at the Miandetta prospect, part of its Redlands Project. The program, consisting of 26 holes totalling 968 metres, confirmed the continuity of shallow and high-grade nickel-cobalt mineralisation. Near-surface intercepts included notable results such as 7 metres at 0.92% nickel and 0.05% cobalt from 3 metres, and 2 metres at 0.90% nickel and 0.04% cobalt from 22 metres.

According to the company, high-grade nickel mineralisation at Miandetta is developed close to the surface, within the top 50 metres of the weathered profile. The company also notes that high grade results appear to be developed predominantly in saprolite material which is considered more amenable to atmospheric acid leach processing techniques than laterite.

Parabellum Resources is also assessing new project opportunities with the potential to create shareholder value, focusing on precious and base metal acquisitions. At the end of the December quarter, the company held $1.12 million in cash and is maintaining strict cost controls.