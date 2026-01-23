How Metrics is blending private credit and property development

Metrics Credit Partners positions its listed Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE) as a hybrid real estate vehicle that combines defensive income with development-driven growth.

Chief Executive and Managing Partner Andrew Lockhart says the fund is designed to give investors exposure across the full real estate capital structure, allocating capital evenly between senior secured private debt and property development equity.

Around half the portfolio is invested in a diversified pool of roughly 145 first-mortgage loans, intended to generate stable monthly income, while the remainder is deployed into development projects where returns are realised on completion and sale. The strategy draws on Metrics’ broader private credit platform, which has originated more than $14bn in real estate lending since 2013, with activity concentrated in residential and industrial development across Australia and New Zealand.

