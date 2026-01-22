Asara Resources (AS1) Delivers Strong Drilling Results and Advances Regional Growth Strategy

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1), a West African gold explorer, has released its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2025. The report highlights significant progress at the company’s Kada Gold Project in Guinea, along with strategic moves to expand its regional footprint. Asara Resources is an ASX-listed exploration company with a portfolio of advanced minerals projects in Guinea, West Africa, and Chile, South America.

During the quarter, Asara Resources completed 34 Phase 1 drillholes totalling 7,857m at the Massan Deposit. These drillholes delivered strong continuity and depth-extension results beyond the US$1,800/oz pit shell. Phase 2 drilling commenced on 31 December 2025, initiating a 20,000m air core (AC) and Reverse Circulation (RC) campaign designed to expand the Massan Inferred Resource footprint to over 3.5 km along strike. Significant intercepts from Phase 1 drilling include 55m @ 1.0 g/t gold from 17m (MSRC25-014) and 90m @ 1.0g/t gold from 226m (MSRC25-019).

In addition to the drilling programs, Asara Resources commenced an approximately 15,000m auger drilling program on the Bamfele permit. By the end of the quarter, 318 drill holes for 3,403m had been completed to identify and refine sub-laterite targets. A concurrent BLEG Au-in-soil sampling program collected 512 samples during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,153 samples.

Asara Resources also advanced its regional growth strategy by entering into a binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) to acquire private Singaporean company Arafura Ouest PTE Ltd, which holds the Damissa Koura and Kankan West Projects. The company progressed applications for several adjoining permits in Guinea, further solidifying its position in the region. As of 31 December 2025, the company had $21.4 million in cash reserves.