Codeifai Secures $1.1 Million Through Share Placement

Codeifai Limited (ASX: CDE), a provider of digital and AI-powered brand solutions with offerings designed to deliver scalability and profitability, has announced it has secured firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $1.1 million through a placement. The placement involves the issue of 144,736,842 shares at a price of $0.0076 per share. Investors will also receive one free attaching option for every share subscribed, subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting. These options will be exercisable at $0.02 and will expire three years from the issue date.

The placement shares will be issued pursuant to shareholder approval received at the company’s general meeting held on 8 December 2025. At the meeting shareholders resolved to issue up to $3 million worth of shares at not less than 70% of the prior five trading day VWAP. Codeifai also intends to explore a bonus option entitlement issue to reward shareholders for their long-term support, again subject to shareholder approval and ASX criteria. Details of the bonus option issue will be released following the company’s decision to conduct the bonus issue.

The funds raised from the placement will be allocated to business development, commercialisation of the proposed-to-be-acquired AntennaTransfer.io quantum secured payment and file transfer platform, which will be rebranded to QuantumAI Secure, and for working capital purposes. Codeifai is also assessing opportunities to extend its AI capability into geospatial and subsurface intelligence workflows, including the processing and interpretation of complex datasets.

Oakley Capital acted as Lead Manager to the Placement and will receive a capital raising fee of 6%, 0.06 broker shares per Placement share issued and, subject to shareholder approval, 0.06 broker options per Placement Option issued. The company believes these applications are adjacent to, and leverageable from, its existing AI platform and development capabilities.