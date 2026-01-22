Supply Network Limited Announces Strong Half-Year Earnings and Interim Dividend

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) has announced its earnings forecast for the half-year ending 31 December 2025, along with an interim dividend declaration. Supply Network Limited is a company that operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the distribution of automotive parts and equipment. They provide a wide range of products to the automotive aftermarket.

The company reported consolidated sales revenue of $200 million for the period, based on unaudited management accounts. Profit after income tax (PAT) is expected to be around $22.9 million. The final half-year results are scheduled for release in late February 2026.

Directors have declared a fully franked interim dividend of 36.0 cents per share. The record date for the dividend is set for 19 March 2026, with payment to be made on 2 April 2026. A separate ASX notification regarding the dividend has also been released.

The company has also advised that the Dividend Reinvestment Plan will not be operating for this interim dividend. The announcement was authorised by the Board of Supply Network Limited, with Robert Coleman, Chief Financial Officer/Secretary, available for further inquiries.