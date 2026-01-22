Mayfield Group Expands Adelaide Operations

Mayfield Group Holdings has acquired a 10,410 square metre industrial property adjacent to its BE Switchcraft operations in Adelaide. The ASX-listed group paid $8.4 million for the site on Old Port Road, Royal Park, to expand capacity and manage a growing pipeline of work across the data centre, defence, and infrastructure markets. Mayfield Group Holdings specialises in providing electrical and communication infrastructure services. One of its subsidiaries, BE Switchcraft, manufactures electrical switchboards and performs electrical fit-outs.

The acquisition was funded with debt, allowing Mayfield to maintain its $16.3 million cash balance for future opportunities while adding a long-life asset to its balance sheet. Mayfield anticipates immediate operational benefits from the adjacency of the two sites. These benefits include shared overhead crane access, consolidated inventory management, and the elimination of inter-site logistics.

The company projects annual savings of around $240,000 by terminating a lease at Tugger Way. Additional savings are expected from reduced equipment duplication and lower external project leasing costs. The front section of the Royal Park site will be used to expand BE Switchcraft’s electrical fit-out and fabrication capacity.

The rear factory will support major projects currently being delivered through external leased facilities. Additionally, corporate functions will be relocated to the new site, freeing up workshop space at Mayfield’s Edinburgh operations, further streamlining the company’s overall operational efficiency.