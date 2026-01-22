GYG Partners Exclusively with Uber Eats

Guzman y Gomez (GYG) has entered into a multi-year, exclusive delivery partnership with Uber Eats in Australia, seeking to enhance the financial performance of its delivery operations. The agreement designates Uber Eats as GYG’s sole third-party delivery partner in Australia, effective from February 22. GYG is a Mexican food restaurant chain offering a variety of dishes. It focuses on providing fresh, made-to-order meals using authentic ingredients.

Customers will have the option to order from their local Guzman y Gomez restaurants through Uber Eats, in addition to GYG Delivery, the company’s own delivery service powered by Uber. The company stated that the expanded collaboration includes increased joint investments with Uber. These investments are designed to improve customer value, choice, and convenience, while also providing more favourable commercial terms for the restaurant chain and its franchisees.

Guzman y Gomez anticipates that this strategic move will bolster delivery profitability by driving sales growth and improving restaurant-level margins. The company has implemented measures to manage the transition to exclusivity and minimise potential sales disruptions. Delivery remains an important component of the business, contributing approximately 27 per cent of Guzman y Gomez’s total Australian sales during the first half of 2026.

It is important to note that the exclusivity arrangement is specific to Australia. Guzman y Gomez will continue its partnerships with multiple delivery services in the United States, Singapore, and Japan.