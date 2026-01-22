Capstone Copper has announced a disruption to operations at its Mantoverde mine in Chile. The disruption occurred after striking workers interfered with a desalination plant that supplies water to the mine, leading to a temporary cessation of sulphide production. Capstone Copper is a mining company focused on copper production with assets across the Americas. It aims to grow production while maintaining sustainable and responsible practices.

According to Capstone, on January 18, individuals entered the desalination facility, situated approximately 40 kilometres from Mantoverde, while employees were performing routine tasks. The company reported that interference with the plant’s electrical system interrupted the water supply to the mine. Striking members of Union #2 are currently preventing access to the facility and hindering the resumption of operations.

The company stated that on-site water reserves at Mantoverde are being used for essential services. However, sulphide operations have been temporarily suspended. Oxide operations are expected to continue until tomorrow, at which point they will also be temporarily halted unless the water supply is restored. Capstone Copper is pursuing judicial support to regain access to the desalination plant, restore water supply, and resume normal operations at Mantoverde.

Capstone Copper affirmed its willingness to continue discussions with the union to reach a resolution. The company is also engaging with relevant authorities while adhering to all legal processes to resolve the situation and resume full operations at the Mantoverde mine. The firm is actively working to minimise the impact of the disruption.