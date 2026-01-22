EU to Vote on US Trade Deal

European Union lawmakers are expected to vote on ratifying the bloc’s trade deal with the US, restarting the process after former President Donald Trump walked back his latest threat to impose tariffs on European allies that opposed his plans to annex Greenland. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told reporters in Brussels that Trump’s reversal was enough to justify voting on the measure, which could have a preliminary vote in the coming days. Parliament’s approval is the final EU step needed for the trade accord to enter into force.

Lawmakers previously decided to indefinitely suspend the ratification process, citing the “coercive” threats by Trump. Hours after that decision, Trump defused the situation, stating he would not impose the levies, which were set to go into effect on February 1. “This means we can continue with our discussions internally with the EU-US trade deal, which had been paused,” Metsola said before an emergency meeting of EU leaders. “I’ll be taking it forward with my colleagues to be able to proceed.”

The trade deal was initially clinched last July and partially implemented. The details of the agreement saw Brussels agree to remove nearly all tariffs on American products while accepting a 15 per cent duty on most exports to the US and 50 per cent on steel and aluminium. Many in Europe criticised the accord.