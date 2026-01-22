The U.S. Supreme Court justices appear to be considering the importance of preserving the Federal Reserve’s independence in setting monetary policy. Arguments were presented regarding President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, with justices raising concerns about the potential economic risks of eroding the central bank’s autonomy. The core issue revolves around whether a president should have broad authority to remove monetary policymakers, potentially disrupting the long-standing practice of central bankers making interest rate decisions free from political influence.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh directly questioned the Solicitor General, arguing that granting the president unchecked power to remove a Fed governor could severely weaken the Federal Reserve’s independence. Justice Amy Coney Barrett also raised concerns about the potential economic consequences of allowing Cook’s removal, referencing economists’ warnings about a possible recession. The case has brought to light Trump’s previous demands for the Fed to cut interest rates more aggressively, as well as his stated intention to appoint a new Fed chair aligned with his views when Jerome Powell’s term expires.

Lisa Cook was appointed as a Fed governor in 2022. The Federal Reserve is the central bank of the United States, responsible for setting monetary policy and maintaining the stability of the financial system. Trump cited alleged mortgage misstatements as justification for firing Cook, an allegation she claims is a pretext for ousting her over policy disagreements. Trump’s Justice Department has also launched a criminal investigation against Powell.

A ruling from the Supreme Court is anticipated by the end of June, but could be delivered sooner. The court’s decision will weigh the value of Fed independence against arguments that the president should have the power to remove officials from federal agencies he wishes to replace. The case has garnered attention due to the Fed’s central role in the U.S. and global financial system and the tradition of presidents not directly interfering in monetary policy decisions.