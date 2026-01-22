U.S. stocks experienced a significant surge following President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday that he would withdraw a threatened tariff imposition on several nations regarding Greenland. Trump stated he had reached the outlines of a deal with NATO concerning the island’s future. He posted on Truth Social after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos that, based upon this understanding, he would not impose tariffs scheduled for February 1st, though he did not provide specific details of the agreement.

Market analysts suggest the rally stems from the removal of uncertainty rather than a complete understanding of the agreement’s details. Matthew Smart, Director of Financial Planning and Portfolio Analysis at WWM Investments, noted the signal from Davos indicated coordination rather than confrontation, which is significant. Art Hogan, Strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, added that the removal of major headwinds, particularly regarding potential military action, has positively impacted the market’s emotional state.

Sahak Manuelian, Managing Director for Global Equities Trading at Wedbush Securities, highlighted that the market responded positively to the news of a potential deal framework and the avoidance of tariffs. Karl Schamotta, Chief Market Strategist at Corpay, stated that the President’s climbdown should remove some discounted tail risks, but reminded investors of the risks still underpinning global market valuations. Michael Brown, Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone, said that with geopolitical risk reduced, participants will refocus on the solid equity bull case.

Matt Weller, Global Head of Market Research at Stonex, observed a relief rally in markets, particularly noting the dollar’s recovery. He suggested the near-term crisis appeared resolved, regardless of whether the deal’s details are disclosed, shifting focus to future drivers of market sentiment.